Traffic curbs for International Kite and Sweet fest at Parade Grounds

January 13, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police will impose traffic restrictions around Parade Grounds from January 13 (Saturday) till January 15 (Monday), in view of the sixth edition of the International Kite and Sweet Festival.

On a need-basis, the road between Trivoli X roads to Plaza X roads will be closed to all traffic, and vehicles will be diverted at several junctions from 10.a.m. to 10 p.m.

Police expect traffic congestion at Alugaddabavi X road, Sangeeth X road, YMCA X road, Patny X road, SBH X road, Plaza, CTO junction, Brooke Bond junction, Tivoli junction, Sweekar Upakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Tadbund X road, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X road, Rasoolpura, Begumpet, and Paradise.

The police have designated visitors’ parking areas at Gymkhana cricket ground, Gymkhana football ground, Bison Polo Grounds, Dhobighat ground, PG College ground, Wesley College, Centenary High School, and Lamba Theatre bylane.