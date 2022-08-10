Traffic curbs for Independence Day freedom run 

Vehicular traffic to Banjara Hills Road No 12 will be diverted between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Thursday in view of the freedom run being organised for Independence Day celebrations.

The ‘Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu’ freedom run will begin at Police Integrated Command & Control Centre and proceed till NTR Bhavan, and return in the same route.

Police said that Road No 12 will be heavily congested and motorists are advised to avoid the route.

Traffic coming from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar need to take the route towards Jubilee Hills checkpost to Road No. 36, and Road No. 45 towards Madhapur and Cyberabad.

Traffic coming from Masab Tank towards Road No. 12 should take Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, and Road No. 10, Zaheera Nagar, Cancer Hospital.

Traffic coming from Film Nagar towards Orissa Island are required to take the route towards Jubilee Hills checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT, and NFCL towards Panjagutta.

Traffic coming from Masab Tank towards Road No. 12 Jubilee Hills have to take alternate route via Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Toli Chowki, Film Nagar and Jubilee Hills.

Police said that the following roads — Vemi Reddy Enclave, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Omega Hospital U-turn, Road No. 14 towards Cancer Hospital, and Road No. 10 near Cancer Hospital junction — will remain closed between 6.45 a.m. and 8 a.m.