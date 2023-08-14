Traffic curbs for Independence Day fete at Golconda Fort 

August 14, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic restrictions will be in place in and around the Golconda Fort on Tuesday, for the 77th Independence Day celebrations by the State government. The celebrations will be organised on the Rani Mahal lawns of the Fort between 7 a.m. and 12 noon.

Traffic police said the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular during the said time. And the entry from Ramdevguda to the Fort will be used for the A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue) car-pass holder invitees.

All invitees with passes traveling from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, and Mehdipatnam should drive via Rethi Bowli and Nanal Nagar Junctions, take a left turn towards Balika Bhavan, Langar House Flyover, Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda Junction, right at Makai Darwaza and Golconda Fort gate for alighting.

For black car pass holders, identified as general public, the vehicles must take the route under the Langer House flyover, towards Fateh Darwaza and park vehicles at HUDA park. For those coming from Shaikpet and Tolichowki, vehicle parking is arranged on the premises of the Seven Tombs. Such general visitors are provided with free RTC bus shuttle to reach the place of the function and for return till the parking area.

At Secunderabad Parade grounds, traffic will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brooke Bond and N.C.C Junction and the traffic coming from Tivoli towards Plaza will be restricted between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

