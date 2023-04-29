Traffic curbs for inauguration of new Secretariat building tomorrow 

April 29, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday notified that vehicular traffic will be diverted on need-basis on Sunday (April 30) for the inauguration of the newly-constructed State Secretariat.

Police said traffic congestion is expected starting from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., till the ceremony is completed on the day.

Accordingly, traffic will not be allowed in between VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg and Telugu Talli Junction, and vice versa.

Traffic coming from Khairatabad/Panjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan – Nirankari.

Traffic coming from Nirankari/Chintal Basthi and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use Khairatabad flyover.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards Tank Bund – Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Telugu Talli Junction/Ambedkar Statue/Tank Bund, and will be directed to embark Telugu Talli flyover towards Katta Maisamma Junction – Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic coming from Tank Bund and Telugu Talli and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed, and will be diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will not be allowed, and will be diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

Traffic coming from Bada Ganesh lane towards Imax/Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane.

Also, NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park will remain closed on Sunday in view of the arrangements.

Police said motorists should avoid VV Statue (Khairatabad) Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Talli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta Junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund), Tank Bund and Liberty junctions on the day.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Friday led a high-level team for inspection of security and related arrangements at the to-be-inaugurated buildings.

Officials inspected the entry/exit routes, parking, seating and the VIP route.

Mr. Kumar, along with ADGP Swati Lakra, Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand, Addl. Commissioner Vikram Singh Mann, went around the facilities and spoke to officials on the arrangement plans.