ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic curbs for cheque distribution programme at L.B. Stadium 

August 18, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicular traffic will be diverted, TSRTC buses re-routed, and diversions will be in place in and around the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium on Saturday, in view of the cheque-distribution programme by the Minorities Welfare department.

Officials said about 3,500 beneficiaries from 15 Assembly constituencies covering the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits would be present to receive the ₹ 1-lakh cheque under the Economic Support Scheme. About 6,000 other public representatives, including ministers and legislators, and officials would also be present for the event.

Hyderabad Traffic Police said the traffic curbs will be in force from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, traffic coming from Chapel Road and Nampally and proceeding towards B.J.R. Statue will be diverted at A.R Petrol pump towards Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction.

Traffic from SBI Gunfoundry and intending to proceed towards Press Club / Basheerbagh flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road at S.B.I. Gunfoundry.

Traffic from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort Road proceeding towards B.J.R. Statue / S.B.I. Gunfoundry will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at K.L.K. Building, Fateh Maidan.

Traffic from Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at B.J.R. Statue and should proceed up to S.B.I. Gunfoundry and take a right turn towards Chapel Road.

Police advised motorists to avoid junctions at old Police Control Room, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US