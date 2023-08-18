Traffic curbs for cheque distribution programme at L.B. Stadium 

August 18, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Vehicular traffic will be diverted, TSRTC buses re-routed, and diversions will be in place in and around the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium on Saturday, in view of the cheque-distribution programme by the Minorities Welfare department.

Officials said about 3,500 beneficiaries from 15 Assembly constituencies covering the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits would be present to receive the ₹ 1-lakh cheque under the Economic Support Scheme. About 6,000 other public representatives, including ministers and legislators, and officials would also be present for the event.

Hyderabad Traffic Police said the traffic curbs will be in force from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Chapel Road and Nampally and proceeding towards B.J.R. Statue will be diverted at A.R Petrol pump towards Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction.

Traffic from SBI Gunfoundry and intending to proceed towards Press Club / Basheerbagh flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road at S.B.I. Gunfoundry.

Traffic from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort Road proceeding towards B.J.R. Statue / S.B.I. Gunfoundry will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at K.L.K. Building, Fateh Maidan.

Traffic from Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at B.J.R. Statue and should proceed up to S.B.I. Gunfoundry and take a right turn towards Chapel Road.

Police advised motorists to avoid junctions at old Police Control Room, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.