Traffic curbs for ABVP ‘Kadana Bheri’ at Parade Grounds today 

August 01, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid all roads towards Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Tuesday, in view of Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad’s (ABVP) meeting, Kadana Bheri, scheduled there between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The roads between Tivoli X roads and Plaza X roads will also be closed to vehicular traffic. Bus and rail passengers at Jubilee Bus Station and Secunderabad Railway Station, the police advised, should plan their travel accordingly.

According to the police, the junctions that would witness traffic congestions are Chilkalguda X roads, Alugaddabavi X roads, Sangeet X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brooke Bond Junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upkar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry X roads, Tadbund X roads, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X roads and Rasoolpura, Begumpet.

Traffic coming from Bowenpally, Tadbund, towards Tivoli, will be diverted from Balamrai, towards CTO. Traffic coming from Karkhana, JBS towards SBH-Patny, based on the situation, will be diverted at Sweekar Upkar towards Tivoli-Brook Bond - Balamrai-CTO.

The police designated parking areas at Bison Polo Grounds, at Imperial Garden, Dhobighat, OU PG college, and at Cantonment park grounds.

