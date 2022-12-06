Traffic curbs due to Indian Racing League at NTR Marg

December 06, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Traffic Police, for the season finale of the Indian Racing League to be held at NTR Marg, will impose traffic restrictions and route diversions between December 9 (Friday) and December 11 (Sunday).

The races, scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, will commence from IMAX (Necklace Road) rotary, proceed to Telugu Thalli junction to New Secretariat through NTR Garden and Mint Compound and finish at IMAX. Traffic restrictions for all vehicle users will start at 11 a.m. on Friday and continue till the completion of the races on Sunday.

On need-basis, traffic would be diverted as follows:

Traffic coming from VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover, will not be allowed towards Necklace Road IMAX rotary and will be diverted at VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Shadan College – Ravindra Bharathi. Traffic coming from Buddha Bhavan / Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Road IMAX rotary will not be allowed towards Necklace rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj/Tank Bund.

Traffic coming from Rasoolpura/Minister Road towards Necklace rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar junction intending to go towards Telugu Thalli Junction and Tank Bund will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli and should take Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma temple/Lower Tank Bund. Alternatively, users can take right turn at Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi and proceed towards Public Gardens junction – Basheerabagh – Liberty and take either the BRKR Bhavan or the Tank Bund route.

Traffic coming from Tank Bund /Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli junction towards Iqbal Minar/ Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will not be allowed and diverted at Iqbal Minar Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from Khairatabad bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press junction or Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot Lane.

NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All the specified restrictions above would also be imposed during nights on Wednesday and Thursday.

