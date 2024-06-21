ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic crawls as Kishan, Bandi get rousing reception

Published - June 21, 2024 03:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Coal and Mines,G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Mallajgiri MP Eatala Rajendar, Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and others during a welcome ceremony at Begumpet Airport, in Hyderabad on June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

BJP supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy at Begumpet airport on Thursday on his first visit to Telangana after becoming a Central Minister.

Along with him were Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and newly-elected MPs Eatala Rajender and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

As the ‘Abhinandana Yatra’ passed through the city during rush hours between 6-7 p.m., traffic got gridlocked between Begumpet junction and CTO junction at Patny as thousands of people turned up. The rally hit the main road around 6.15 p.m.

According to Additional CP Traffic, Hyderabad, P. Viswa Prasad, about 40-50 additional officials were on ground duty, particularly on key junctions to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

