Traffic crawls as Kishan, Bandi get rousing reception

BJP supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy at Begumpet airport on Thursday on his first visit to Telangana after becoming a Central Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with him were Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and newly-elected MPs Eatala Rajender and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

As the ‘Abhinandana Yatra’ passed through the city during rush hours between 6-7 p.m., traffic got gridlocked between Begumpet junction and CTO junction at Patny as thousands of people turned up. The rally hit the main road around 6.15 p.m.

According to Additional CP Traffic, Hyderabad, P. Viswa Prasad, about 40-50 additional officials were on ground duty, particularly on key junctions to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Earlier, people were informed via various social media platforms about the alternate routes on Begumpet and Rasoolpura flyovers and Ministers’ Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.