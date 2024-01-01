Traffic constable kills pedestrian in an alleged drunk driving accident on New Year’s Eve

January 01, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A constable working with the SR Nagar Traffic police is at large after he is suspected to have caused the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident in Balanagar. Officials said that the constable was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the time of the mishap and that efforts are on to trace and nab him.

The deceased, identified as 58-year-old K. Durgaiah, was crossing the road on Sunday night at around 10.40 p.m. when constable Gudipadu Mallikarjun hit him with his two-wheeler. “As per eyewitnesses, the constable was allegedly drunk during the time of the mishap. He was booked under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and is currently absconding,” said Inspector of Balanagar K. Bhaskar.

The constable riding a two-wheeler, bearing the number AP 29 AR 9188, has seven unpaid pending challans amounting to ₹1,345 since January 2023.

In another road accident, an interior designer was killed in Madhapur late on Sunday night. Officials said that 38-year-old Chundru Rajender was walking back to his residence in Ayyappa Society when a speeding vehicle mowed him down. “The incident was reported at 11.15 p.m. on Sunday. Rajender succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital during the wee hours of Monday. The vehicle involved in the mishap is yet to be identified,” said the officials.

A case was booked by the Madhapur police under Section 304-A of the IPC and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.