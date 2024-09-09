ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic constable found dead on railway tracks in Ghatkesar

Published - September 09, 2024 06:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A constable working with the Gopalapuram traffic police in Hyderabad was found dead on the railway tracks at Ghatkesar on Sunday. Police said that Narsimha Raju was a constable of the 2009 batch. 

“Preliminary enquiry revealed witnesses spotting him parking his bike near the railway tracks before he allegedly walked on to the tracks,” said the police, adding that the motive behind the death is yet to be ascertained. The Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad, is investigating the case. (Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

