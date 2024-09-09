Traffic constable found dead on railway tracks in Ghatkesar

A constable working with the Gopalapuram traffic police in Hyderabad was found dead on the railway tracks at Ghatkesar on Sunday. Police said that Narsimha Raju was a constable of the 2009 batch.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed witnesses spotting him parking his bike near the railway tracks before he allegedly walked on to the tracks,” said the police, adding that the motive behind the death is yet to be ascertained. The Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad, is investigating the case. (Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.