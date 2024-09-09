GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic constable found dead on railway tracks in Ghatkesar

Published - September 09, 2024 06:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A constable working with the Gopalapuram traffic police in Hyderabad was found dead on the railway tracks at Ghatkesar on Sunday. Police said that Narsimha Raju was a constable of the 2009 batch. 

“Preliminary enquiry revealed witnesses spotting him parking his bike near the railway tracks before he allegedly walked on to the tracks,” said the police, adding that the motive behind the death is yet to be ascertained. The Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad, is investigating the case. (Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

Published - September 09, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.