Traffic comes to a halt on main routes

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 26, 2022 23:39 IST

Queues of traffic moving at snail’s pace and several arterial routes jammed with vehicles was a constant scene for several hours on Monday evening as heavy rain pounded the city.

Water logging near prominent junctions and under passes added to the grievances of commuters returning to homes.

Road inundation problems were witnessed on stretches of Punjagutta, Raj Bhavan Road, Khairatabad, Gunfoundry, Lakdi-ka-Pul, Saroornagar, Attapur and Nampally.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, anticipating severe traffic jam issues started issuing online traffic alerts starting 6.30 p.m., and advised motorists to take alternate routes or avoid commutes for the next two hours.

Although the battering rain took a break, water-logged roads extended the jams for several more hours. Traffic police constables along with local volunteers intervened at various places to manually de-silt drains on the main roads to increase water exit.

