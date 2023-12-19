GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversions in view of President’s visit to Hyderabad Public School today

December 19, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad City Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet on December 19. As per the advisory, traffic will be halted or diverted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on several junctions.

Officials said that the commuters should be aware of the stopping or diversion of traffic at Lothkunta-T Junction, MCEME signal, Lal Bazar T-Junction, Trimulgherry crossroads, Secunderabad Club in-gate, Tivoli crossroads, SBI crossroads, CTO, Plaza crossroads, Rasoolpura junction, PNT flyover, Greenlands, Monappa Junction. 

