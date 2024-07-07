GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic advisory issued in view of Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam

Published - July 07, 2024 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory for the annual Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam which will be held at the Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam in Balkampet from July 8 to 10. A large crowd of devotees is expected, especially on July 9 for the Kalyanotsavam and July 10 for the Rathotsavam, said officials.

Bylanes and connecting roads between SR Nagar T-Junction and Fateh Nagar will be closed, said officials, adding that moderate traffic congestion is expected around the temple. Commuters are advised to take alternative routes and avoid traveling towards the Balkampet Yellamma Temple during these days.

Traffic from Greenlands, Matha Temple, and Satyam Theatre towards Fateh Nagar will be diverted at the SR Nagar T-Junction. The diversion route includes SR Nagar Community Hall, Abilasha Towers, B.K Guda crossroad, Sriram Nagar crossroad and finally towards Sanath Nagar/Fateh Nagar Road.

Traffic approaching from Fateh Nagar flyover towards Balkampet will be diverted at the New Bridge and directed towards Katta Mysamma Temple in Begumpet. Traffic from Greenlands, Bakul Apartments, and Food World aiming for Balkampet will be diverted at the Food World crossroad. Traffic from Begumpet and Katta Maisamma Temple intending to go to Balkampet will be diverted towards Greenlands, Matha Temple, Satyam Theatre, and SR Nagar T-Junction for the SR Nagar Community Hall.

Designated parking areas have been allocated for devotees attending the ceremony.

“Commuters are encouraged to take alternative routes to reach their destinations and avoid traffic congestion around the Balkampet area. In case of emergencies, commuters can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance,” said the officials.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / traffic / festivals

