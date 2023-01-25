Traffic advisory in view of Republic Day celebrations

January 25, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday said traffic congestion can be expected on the Raj Bhavan road in view of the events organised for Republic Day celebrations. Police said the stretch from Somajiguda junction, Monappa Island (Rajiv Gandhi statue), Raj Bhavan Metro Station to VV Statue Junction (Khairatabad) could witness moderate congestion during the evening. The Raj Bhavan quarters road (Metro Residency) will be closed for general traffic on both the sides between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.