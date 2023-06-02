ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions tomorrow for police drone show

June 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Police issued a traffic advisory for commuters passing by the cable-stayed bridge in view of the drone show announced at Durgam Cheruvu by the police on Sunday evening.

The diversions will be in place between 4 p.m. of June 4 till next day 6 a.m., said the police, adding that the IKEA flyover will also be closed for commuters. 

In view of Telangana Formation Day fete celebrations, the Cyberabad Police is organising a drone show at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday and a huge number of spectators are expected to attend the event, said Commissioner Stephen Raveendra. 

As per the advisory, traffic from AIG hospital towards Jubilee Hills via cable bridge will be diverted at IKEA Rotary - Cyber Towers - COD Junction - Neeru’s Junction - Jubilee Hills.

“Similarly, traffic from Biodiversity and T-Hub towards Jubilee Hills via cable bridge will be diverted at IKEA Rotary - Cyber Towers - COD Junction - Neeru’s Junction - Jubilee Hills. Meanwhile, traffic from Road Number 45 via cable bridge towards Gachibowli will be diverted at Dr. Ambedkar Open University on Road Number 45 down ramp - D-Mart - COD junction - Cyber Towers,” said the official. 

