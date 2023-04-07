Traffic advisory for Prime Minister’s visit to city

April 07, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police announced an advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday to flag off Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad railway station, and also the public meeting at Parade Ground. The restrictions for general traffic will be in effect on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., said officials.

As per the advisory, the commuters were told to avoid Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi statue) Circle, Greenlands, Prakash Nagar, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza crossroads, SBI, YMCA, St John’s Rotary, Sangeet crossroads, Alugaddabavi, Mettuguda, Chilkalguda, Brooke Bond Colony, Tivoli crossroads, Balamrai, Sweekar Upkaar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund and Central Point junctions, and the roads from Tivoli crossroads to Plaza crossroads, SBH crossroads to Sweekar Upkar junction will be closed for general traffic.

Police advised those travelling to Secunderabad railway station to start early. All passengers should enter the station from the main entrance leading to platform no. 1.

Police advised commuters not to use roads from Secunderabad station to Patny, Paradise junction, Begumpet and Punjagutta due to congestion. Rail passengers are requested to use St John’s Rotary, Sangeet junction, Rathifile T-junction and Chilkalguda junction via Clock Tower, Passport Office, Regimental Bazar Main Road to reach the station.

Further, traffic to and from Secunderabad railway station for railway passengers would be diverted from Punjagutta to Khairatabad junction, IMAX rotary, Telugu Talli flyover, Lower Tank Bund road, RTC, Musheerabad and Chilkalguda crossroads. From the station, traffic would be diverted via Old Gandhi crossroads, Monda Market, Ghasmandi, Bible House, Karbala Maidan, and Tank Bund. Another route would be via Clock Tower, Patny, Bible House, Karbala Maidan, and Tank Bund.

Commuters from Uppal towards Punjagutta will be directed to travel via Ramanthapur, Amberpet, Himayatnagar, and Khairatabad junctions. Police advised commuters not to use the road via Tarnaka and Rail Nilayam due to heavy congestion.

Traffic from Tarnaka, Mettuguda towards Panjagutta, Ameerpet will be diverted at Sangeet crossroads towards Chilkalguda, Musheerabad, Kavadiguda, Lower Tank Bund, Iqbal Minar, Lakdikapul. Traffic from Punjagutta and Ameerpet towards Tarnaka and Uppal will be diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairatabad, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Talli flyover, Lower Tank Bund, Kavadiguda, Musheerabad, Chilkalguda rotary and Mettuguda. Traffic from Medchal and Balanagar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Bowenpally crossroads towards Dairy Farm road, Holy Family Church, Trimulgherry, RK Puram, Neredmet, Malkajgiri, Mettuguda.

Similarly, traffic from Karkhana and Trimulgherry towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Trimulgherry crossroads towards RK Puram, Neredmet, Malkajgiri and Mettuguda. Motorists heading to and from the Karimnagar Highway (Rajiv Rahadhari) to Amerpeet are advised to use the ORR to enter at Shameerpet Gate 7 and exit at Medchal Gate 6 and take the road via Kompally, Suchitra, Balanagar, Moosapet, Erragadda, SR Nagar. Towards Uppal, they are advised to exit at Keesara ORR Gate (8), then take the road via Kushaiguda, ECIL, Moula Ali and Nacharam.

Commuters from Karimnagar can take the route via AS Rao Nagar, ECIL, Moula Ali and Tarnaka to enter the city. Motorists were advised to avoid Trimulgherry crossroads, JBS road and instead use the ORR to enter at Gachibowli, Patancheru, Medchal, Keesara and Ghatkesar.