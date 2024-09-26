ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic advisory for President’s visit to Hyderabad

Published - September 26, 2024 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the upcoming visit by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory warns of potential traffic congestion in the northern parts of the city due to the President’s vehicular movement. 

Commuters are advised to avoid the certain junctions between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on September 28, which includes - Begumpet, Hyderabad Public School, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO Junction, Plaza junction, Tivoli junction, Secunderabad Club, Karkhana, Trimulgherry cross roads, Lothkunta, Bollarum, Rashtrapati Nilayam road and surrounding areas. Traffic congestion is also expected on roads leading to these junctions. 

“Citizens are requested to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police. A detailed traffic advisory outlining specific routes and restrictions will be released on Friday,” said the police. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US