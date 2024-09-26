Traffic advisory for President’s visit to Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the upcoming visit by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

The advisory warns of potential traffic congestion in the northern parts of the city due to the President’s vehicular movement.

Commuters are advised to avoid the certain junctions between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on September 28, which includes - Begumpet, Hyderabad Public School, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO Junction, Plaza junction, Tivoli junction, Secunderabad Club, Karkhana, Trimulgherry cross roads, Lothkunta, Bollarum, Rashtrapati Nilayam road and surrounding areas. Traffic congestion is also expected on roads leading to these junctions.

“Citizens are requested to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police. A detailed traffic advisory outlining specific routes and restrictions will be released on Friday,” said the police.

