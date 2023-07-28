Traffic advisory for Muharram procession from Bibi-Ka-Alam

July 28, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory in connection with the Muharram procession from Bibi-Ka-Alam in Darulshifa on July 29. Officials said that restrictions/diversions will remain in effect on July 29 between 12 a.m. and 10 p.m.

As per the advisory, traffic will not be allowed towards Bibi-Ka-Alawa at Sunargalli T-Junction but will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura. Similarly, traffic will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel, either towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda.

Traffic from Etebar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazaar and will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards either Kotla Alijah or Purana Haveli side. Traffic from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung Bridge and will be diverted towards Afzal Gunj and Gowliguda.

“All the APSRTC/TSRTC district buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit from 10 a.m. till 9 p.m. They will not be allowed on the Kalika Bar and Mir Alam Mandi road till the procession finishes,” said the officials.

Meanwhile in the Secunderabad area, traffic restrictions will be imposed from 4 p.m. till 8.30 pm. The Mahatma Gandhi Road route between the Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be made one way towards Ranigunj.

“Traffic proceeding from Hyderabad via Tank Bund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Children’s Park towards Kavadiguda, Bible House and R.P. Road. Similarly, traffic proceeding from the R.P. Road towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House (via) Kavadiguda cross roads and will join the Tank Bund Road at DBR Mills T-Junction,” added the officials.

