Traffic for Medchal-Malkajgiri Collectorate inauguration on Aug.17

In view of the inauguration of the new integrated District Collectorate complex of Medchal-Malkajgiri at Anthaipally village, and related arrangements, traffic congestion is expected on the Rajiv Rahadari between 12 noon and 6 p.m.

Police said a bike rally to mark the event will also be taken from the Alwal Muthyalamma Temple to Collectorate complex at Anthaipally village.

Police suggested the following alternative routes:

Traffic coming from Keesara and Ghatkesar towards Rajiv Rahadari (Dongala Maisamma / BITS junction) will be diverted at Collectorate office service road underpass – Rotary II service road near Celebrity Resort - Kandlakoya Junction vice versa.

Traffic coming from Rajiv Rahadari (DongalaMaisamma / BITS junction) towards Keesara and Ghatkesar will be diverted at Shamirpet Rotary -I near Rajender Dhaba – Leonia Resort Service Road – Keesara Road vice versa.

Traffic coming from Hyderabad city towards Siddipet on Rajiv Rahadari will be diverted at Alwal Mee Seva Golnaka – Sree Bakery – Ambedkar Statue Alwal - Alwal IG Statue – Loyola Collage – Suchitra Junction on NH-44 - Kompally Junction – Kandlakoya ORR Service Road – and merged on Rajiv Rahadari at Celebrity Resorts, Shamirpet.

Traffic coming from Siddipet on Rajiv Rahadari towards Hyderabad city will be diverted at ORR Rotary I - Kandlakoya Junction - Kompally Junction – Suchitra Junction - Loyola Collage – Alwal IG Statue – Ambedkar Statue Alwal – Sree Bakery Alwal – merged with Rajiv Rahadari at Mee Seva Golnaka.


