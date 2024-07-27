Traffic advisory for Lal Darwaza Bonalu and elephant procession

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory about diversions on July 28 and 29 in view of Simha Vahini Mahankali Lal Darwaza Bonalu procession and the elephant procession.

According to the advisory, the main road between Madina Crossroad and Engine Bowli will be closed for all vehicular traffic till the conclusion of Bonalu procession, said the police, adding that the RTC buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapul - and will have to terminate at Old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa crossroad, Chatrinaka and Engine Bowli.

As per the advisory, on July 28 traffic from Himmatpura and Shamsheergunj will be diverted at Nagulchintha towards Gowlipura/Sudha Talkies. Traffic from Chandrayangutta/Kandikal Gate and Uppuguda will be diverted at Outpost Chatrinaka towards Gowlipura/Nagulchinta.

Meanwhile on July 29, traffic from MBNR cross road will be diverted at Engine Bowli towards Jahanuma, Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj and Khilwath. Traffic from Pancha Mohalla (Charminar) will be diverted towards Hari Bowli, Olga Hotel and Misrigunj.

Traffic from Chaderghat will be diverted at S.J. Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chaderghat. Traffic from Mirchowk and Moghalpura will be diverted at Mir ka Daira towards Moghalpura Water Tank.

Traffic from Khilwath/Moosabowli will be diverted at Motigalli T-junction towards Khilwat Playground or Moosa Bowli.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police urged commuters to follow the traffic advisory, park their vehicles at designated parking places, and use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

For emergencies, commuters can call the traffic helpline on 9010203626.