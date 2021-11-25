Traffic advisory for Constitutional Day celebrations

Given celebrations of Constitutional Day of India at Raj Bhavan on Friday, the Raj Bhavan road between Monappa Island (Rajiv Gandhi statue) and VV statue Junction would witness heavy traffic, police said.

The traffic congestion is expected from 8 a.m. to noon. On a need basis, the traffic would be diverted or stopped at Monappa Island and VV statue Junction, Punjagutta – Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency) would be closed for general traffic on both sides during this period.

Following places are earmarked for parking of vehicles at Raj Bhavan:

Gate No-III to Administrative Block: Judges, MPs, MLAs and MLCs vehicles.

Dilkusha Guest House: Media vehicles

MMTS parking lot: Other VIP vehicles and government dignitary vehicles

Metro Residency to NASR School: Single-line parking

Lake View to V.V Statue Junction (Opposite lane of Lake View Guest House): Single line parking