Traffic advisory for Bibi-ka-Alam procession today

The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory for Wednesday’s Bibi-ka-Alam procession and said that restrictions/diversions will be in effect from 12 noon to 10 p.m. The traffic police announced temporary traffic diversions to ensure smooth flow of traffic and public safety during the event.

Commuters heading towards Bibi-ka-Alawa from Sunargalli T-Junction will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala on the Yakutpura side. Traffic approaching Shaik Faiz Kaman will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel, with options to go towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda. On need basis, at Etebar Chowk, traffic coming from that direction will be diverted towards either Kotla Alijah or Purana Haveli.

Upon reaching Ganga Nagar Nala, traffic from Purani Haveli will be diverted towards Chatta Bazaar, Dabeerpura, or SJ Rotary. Commuters from Moghalpura and Volta Hotel will be diverted towards Paris Cafe or Talab Katta. At Etebar Chowk, traffic from Mitti-ka-Sher and Madina will be diverted towards Madina or Mitti-ka-Sher at Gulzar Houz. When reaching Kotla Alija, traffic from Moghalpura water tank will be diverted towards Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazaar at Hafez Danka Mosque.

Traffic flow will be further impacted as the procession reaches Charminar, said an official, adding traffic from Shakker Kote will be diverted towards Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction.

Upon reaching Miralam Mandi, traffic from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazaar, Salarjung Museum, and Salar Jung Bridge will be diverted towards Nayapul, Salar Jung Bridge, and Noorkhan Bazaar sides at Salar Jung Rotary.

In Secunderabad, between 4 p.m. and 8.30 p.m., traffic from Tank Bund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted towards Kavadiguda, Bible House, and R.P. Road at Children’s Park. “Traffic approaching Karbala Maidan from R.P. Road will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House via Kavadiguda cross roads, rejoining Tank Bund Road at DBR Mills T-Junction. Mahatma Gandhi Road between Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be one-way towards Ranigunj,” added an official.