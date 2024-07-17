GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic advisory for Bibi-ka-Alam procession today

Published - July 17, 2024 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
People belonging to minority community participating in the Bibi-ka-Alam Moharram procession in Hyderabad.

People belonging to minority community participating in the Bibi-ka-Alam Moharram procession in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory for Wednesday’s Bibi-ka-Alam procession and said that restrictions/diversions will be in effect from 12 noon to 10 p.m. The traffic police announced temporary traffic diversions to ensure smooth flow of traffic and public safety during the event.

Commuters heading towards Bibi-ka-Alawa from Sunargalli T-Junction will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala on the Yakutpura side. Traffic approaching Shaik Faiz Kaman will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel, with options to go towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda. On need basis, at Etebar Chowk, traffic coming from that direction will be diverted towards either Kotla Alijah or Purana Haveli.

Upon reaching Ganga Nagar Nala, traffic from Purani Haveli will be diverted towards Chatta Bazaar, Dabeerpura, or SJ Rotary. Commuters from Moghalpura and Volta Hotel will be diverted towards Paris Cafe or Talab Katta. At Etebar Chowk, traffic from Mitti-ka-Sher and Madina will be diverted towards Madina or Mitti-ka-Sher at Gulzar Houz. When reaching Kotla Alija, traffic from Moghalpura water tank will be diverted towards Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazaar at Hafez Danka Mosque.

Traffic flow will be further impacted as the procession reaches Charminar, said an official, adding traffic from Shakker Kote will be diverted towards Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction. 

Upon reaching Miralam Mandi, traffic from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazaar, Salarjung Museum, and Salar Jung Bridge will be diverted towards Nayapul, Salar Jung Bridge, and Noorkhan Bazaar sides at Salar Jung Rotary.

In Secunderabad, between 4 p.m. and 8.30 p.m., traffic from Tank Bund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted towards Kavadiguda, Bible House, and R.P. Road at Children’s Park. “Traffic approaching Karbala Maidan from R.P. Road will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House via Kavadiguda cross roads, rejoining Tank Bund Road at DBR Mills T-Junction. Mahatma Gandhi Road between Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be one-way towards Ranigunj,” added an official. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.