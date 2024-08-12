‘Traditional peacock curry’ video lands Telangana YouTuber in trouble

The Forest Department officials booked a YouTuber Kondam Pranay of Thangallapalli village in Rajanna Sircilla district for posting an objectionable video titled “traditional peacock curry” on social media after it sparked backlash from netizens.

The video created a stir triggering demands from animal rights activists for stringent action against the YouTuber for circulating the disgusting video promoting killing of peacock, the national bird, listed under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Amendment Act, 2022.

The forest officials raided the house of the YouTuber in Thangallapalli on Sunday and detained him. They seized a curry and some chicken feathers during the raid.

The YouTuber reportedly told the forest officials that he had prepared chicken curry and uploaded the video titled “traditional peacock curry” on YouTube to get more views.

The Forest Range Officer Kalpana Devi told the media that the seized curry has been sent to a laboratory to ascertain the exact content of the meat. Any act that promotes killing wildlife attracts penal action.