ADVERTISEMENT

Trader crushed to death

February 18, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man was crushed to death when a trailer filled with sand overturned on him at an under construction site at KPHB Colony on Saturday. 

The police said that Govindu, a native of Gajularamaram, was working as a sand trader in Hyderabad who was hired for construction work at HMT Hills. On Saturday, around 6 a.m., while the work was about to begin for the day, Govindu was crushed to death when the truck’s trailer carrying sand overturned on him. He died on the spot. . The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US