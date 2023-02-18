Trader crushed to death

February 18, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 38-year-old man was crushed to death when a trailer filled with sand overturned on him at an under construction site at KPHB Colony on Saturday.

The police said that Govindu, a native of Gajularamaram, was working as a sand trader in Hyderabad who was hired for construction work at HMT Hills. On Saturday, around 6 a.m., while the work was about to begin for the day, Govindu was crushed to death when the truck’s trailer carrying sand overturned on him. He died on the spot. . The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.