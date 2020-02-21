Trader attacked outside his home

TRS leader and paddy trader K. Venkataramana Reddy, resident of Tadagama colony in Navipet mandal headquarters, was attacked outside his home with an axe by an unknown miscreant early on Friday. He died after being admitted to the Government General Hospital here. The 54-year-old trader belonged to Kamalapur village. He was attacked on his return after prayers at the local Markandeya Swami temple in connection with the Shivaratri festival.

On being informed trainee IPS officer Kiran Prabhakar and SI of Police Venkateswarlu rushed to the spot and made arrangements to shift him to the hospital. The reason for the crime was not immediately known. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service and clues team visited the spot. Police registered a case and launched the investigation.