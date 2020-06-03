Trade unions want KCR to toe Jagan line on aid

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had won kudos for announcing ₹1 crore each as compensation to the gas leak victims of Visakhapatnam recently, had come to the fore during the agitations launched by trade unions, coal miners and politicians demanding similar compensation to the contract workers, who were killed in the blast at SCCL.

The trade union leaders and family members of the four contract workers, who were killed in the explosion staged a dharna at the Singareni Area hospital where the post-mortem was performed on Wednesday demanding the government to announce ₹1 crore compensation and employment to one of the family members.

Recollecting the gesture by AP Chief Minister towards the kin of the gas leask victims, the relatives of the deceased have demanded the Telangana government to follow the Andhra Pradesh model in providing compensation.

CPI national secretary K Narayana said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should follow the policy of his friend and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and announce ₹1 crore as compensation for the blast victims of the Singareni also. TPCC working and CLP leader Batti Vikramarka along with Manthani legislator D Sridhar Babu also demanded ₹1 crore compensation to the victims.