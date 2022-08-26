TR trying to flow water, BJP planning to spill blood: Harish

‘Centre’s focus is on targeting oppn. rather than administration’

Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao has alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre appears to have more focused on targeting opposition parties rather than administration of the country by misusing the agencies and departments such as Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after some new facilities in the MNJ Cancer Hospital, he sought to know how a BJP MP could tell that CBI would serve notice soon on a particular opposition party leader. Stating that BJP was scripting such conspiracies, he asked why such probe agencies were acting only against the opposition leaders and not on BJP leaders.

He stated that the people of Telangana were fully aware who were trying to flow water in the State and who were trying to spill blood. He alleged that the BJP had usurped power through backdoor in eight States by toppling democratically elected governments of opposition parties. People were keenly observing what had happened in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and now in Delhi and Jharkhand.

Stating that the BJP was working with an attitude to create unipolar situation in the country’s politics by decimating all opposition parties, Mr. Harish Rao said the ruling party at the Centre appeared to be issuing directions to the probe agencies and they had literally become puppets in the hands of the Centre. The BJP MP’s statement that CBI would issue notice soon would clearly indicate that the agency was acting only on the directions of BJP.

On the goings-on in Hyderabad, the TRS leader sought to know whether there was need for communal riots in the country or the State. While the TRS Government was completing pending projects to flow water to more lands, the Centre was shedding its responsibility of procurement and instead trying to spill blood by raking up unwanted issues.

On the talk of freebies, Mr. Harish Rao said the schemes being implemented by TRS in Telangana were benefiting 80% of the poor while the loan waiver and other schemes of the Centre were benefiting the 20% rich and corporates. He also condemned the BJP activists’ attack on TRS MLC K. Kavitha.