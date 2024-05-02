GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TPJAC launches 10-day State-wide campaign for upcoming LS polls

May 02, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee members at the launch of State-wide campaign to sensitize the voters ahead of General Elections, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee members at the launch of State-wide campaign to sensitize the voters ahead of General Elections, in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee (TPJAC) launched a 10-day State-wide campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, it will go on till May 11.

At a meeting on Thursday, TPJAC’s State convener G. Haragopal, criticised BJP leaders, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for diverting attention from genuine issues and instead focusing on topics such as Muslims and mangalsutras.

Retired professor Rama Melkote condemned BJP leaders for disregarding moral values, citing instances such as the alleged cover-up of numerous rape cases involving Prajwal Revanna, an MP candidate from BJP’s Karnataka ally.

Telangana Jana Samithi president M. Kodandaram criticised Modi’s economic policies, attributing them to the rise in economic disparity and the enrichment of a few at the expense of widespread poverty.

National leader of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan Kavitha Kuruganti, highlighted the growing anti-BJP sentiment across the nation, particularly in North India, and accused Mr. Modi of fueling communal tensions in response. She advocated exclusion of the BJP from Southern politics.

