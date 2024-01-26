TPCC working chief Mahesh Goud unfurls tricolour at Gandhi Bhavan

January 26, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud said that it was the Congress leaders and the cadres, who had participated in the freedom movement and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its other organisations had no role at all.

Addressing party leaders and cadres after unfurling the National Flag at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on the occasion of Republic Day, Mr. Mahesh Goud said the credit for protecting the Constitutional rights of the citizens goes to Congress party alone. He pointed out that the reforms initiated by late Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi had ensured that people were able to live peacefully.

Mr. Mahesh Goud cautioned the party leaders and cadres to be careful as the Parliament elections would be held shortly. He wanted all the partymen to strive had to ensure the victory of the Congress party. He said Rahul Gandhi had undertaken the Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra for the sake of the people.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, D. Sridhar Babu, Poonam Prabhakar and Advisors to Government Md. Ali Shabbir and Mallu Ravi besides senior leaders V. Hanumath Rao, Anjan Kumar Yadav and others attended.