TPCC wants to wrest Dubbak from TRS as latter did in case of Narayankhed

Uttam Kumar Reddy to stay put in Dubbak from today

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has termed the ensuing bye-election to Dubbak Assembly Constituency in Siddipet district not just a formality to elect a new legislator but an exercise having potential to decide the future of Telangana.

In a virtual press meet held on Tuesday, several senior leaders of the party also vowed to put in best of their efforts to snatch the seat from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as it did in case of Narayankhed a few years back when bye-election was held for the seat following the death of the then sitting legislator P. Kista Reddy.

Request every elector of the Dubbak constituency to vote for Congress candidate in the bypoll, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said and added that it was necessary to teach a lesson to the ruling family of the State which, he alleged, was resorting to large-scale corruption and had turned the State politics into a commercial activity. He accused the ruling party of resorting to all sorts of irregularities to win every election.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that he would camp at Dubbak from Wednesday till completion of the polling and would be available to party rank and file in the constituency. He said the responsibility of election to Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency was given to senior leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka suggested that party take up a state-wide campaign on the anti-people decisions of the State government, including the recent Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS). TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said the party was required to go into people with the slogan of giving an opportunity to the voice that questions — raises problems of people at appropriate fora.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy said the bye-election to Dubbak was not only prestigious for the ruling TRS but also to the Opposition Congress and it was an opportunity to expose government’s failures. Former minister J. Geetha Reddy termed the bye-election as a pre-final to the 2023 Assembly elections and suggested that party should work with people displaced by Mallannasagar.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said party could win Dubbak provided the senior leadership put in combined efforts. On his part, he would try to get at least 500 to 1,000 votes more to party candidate in the area allotted to him. Former legislator T. Narsa Reddy said people would vote for Congress if the party leaders stay put in villages during the campaigning.