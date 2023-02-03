TPCC vice-president urges government to cancel Formula I race

February 03, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC vice-president M. Vinod Reddy has demanded that the government cancel the Formula 1 race going to be held at NTR Marg, Hyderabad, stating that there were chances of accidents taking place

“Formula 1 race means the driver who crosses the finishline first after completing a pre-determined number of laps is declared the winner. The fastest speed measured in F1 qualifying session in 2022 was 351.7 km per hour by Kevin Magnussen in Mexico. For this F1 race unleaded racing gasoline fuel will be used. With F1 race at NTR marg, you are putting lives of the driving persons in the race at risk and creating inconvenience to the citizens of Hyderabad. Officially, in the website of Hyderabad City Traffic Police, NTR Marg and Necklace Road are described as high accident-prone areas,” said Mr. Vinod Reddy.

“F1 grand prix is held in strict safety and regulatory standards and are used exclusively for racing area, not in urban circuits or normal streets of the city. The Formula 1 circuit is 3,337 kms long and was inaugurated in 1929. On ordinary roads F1 racing must be approved by FIA,” he said and urged the government to stop the race.