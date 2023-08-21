HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TPCC urges ECI to impose model code of conduct in Telangana immediately

Congress EC coordination committee chairman Niranjan writes letter to the CEC

August 21, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has requested the Election Commission of India to consider imposition of model code of conduct in the State immediately to restrain Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs from participating in official programmes and announcement of new schemes.

TPCC election commission coordination committee chairman G. Niranjan said Bharat Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the list of party candidates for 115 out of he 119 constituencies on Monday and mentioned that since candidates were declared, campaign for the Assembly election had also commenced. “There is every scope for the ruling party, ministers, MLAs and party leaders to misuse their power to influence voters with the help of administration and police officials,” he said in a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

He recalled that in 2018, the schedule was announced on October 6, notification was issued on November 12 and poll was held on December 7. If the Election Commission issued the schedule like previous polls, there would still be 46 days left. In view of this, the ECI was requested to consider imposition of model code of conduct without any delay.

He also requested the CEC to immediately direct the State and district officials as well as police to keep themselves away from the programmes of the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs except for bandobast.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.