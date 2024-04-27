TPCC urges DGP for fair and peaceful Lok Sabha polls  

April 27, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC Election Management Committee (TPCC - EMC) led by its convener and former MLC K. Dileep Kumar and Vinod Reddy met DGP Telangana Ravi Gupta here on Saturday, urging him to ensure free and peaceful polls in the State.

The committee coordinator, Prof. Kathi Venkataswamy, former minister K. Pushpaleela, MLC Balmuri Venkat, former MLC Ramulu Naik and Divyavani were among those who met the DGP.

The committee stressed the need for the deployment of adequate security personnel across all regions of the state. Moreover, it advocated for the deployment of additional forces in sensitive areas to safeguard voters, the public, and election personnel, thus ensuring peace and security throughout the electoral process.

The committee urged swift action, including arrests as per the law, against individuals fomenting discord under the guise of religion.

Further, the committee demanded stringent measures against the dissemination of defamatory and false information through digital platforms. It insisted on the immediate registration of cases under the Cyber Act and subsequent arrests of parties and individuals engaged in such activities.