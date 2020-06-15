TPCC to take to people issue of AP diversion of Krishna water

HYDERABAD

15 June 2020 20:23 IST

Nexus between KCR and Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to take the issue of Andhra Pradesh plans to divert 8 tmc ft of Krishna water every day from Srisailam reservoir by explaining the huge blow it is going deal not only on the farmers in South Telangana but also for other sections.

First meeting of the ‘Krishna Nadi Jalaala Parirakashana Committee’ (Krishna River Water Protection Committee) of the TPCC was held here on Monday and was attended by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, former legislators S.A. Sampath Kumar and T. Rammohan Reddy, former MP Mallu Ravi and several others, including DCC presidents of the impact areas.

Speaking at the meeting Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the plans of the AP government to increase the water drawal capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator from the existing 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs and taking up Rayalaseema Lift Scheme to draw another 3 tmc ft water a day from Srisailam reservoir would result in deficiency in Krishna water availability to farmers and others depending on the river water for irrigation and drinking needs through the projects/canal systems based on water stored in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs.

Protect State’s interest

He said the party would expose K. Chandrasekhar Rao-Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy collusion in diverting the Krishna water to non-basin areas at the cost of in-basin inhabitants in South Telangana. Party leaders who attended the meeting expressed their resolve to protect Telangana’s share in Krishna River water by stopping illegal diversion plans by the neighbouring AP.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that restoration of Telangana’s share in river waters was one of the main objective of formation of Telangana and TRS was an ally of Congress party and was part of the government in AP at the Centre when the Pothireddypadu’s capacity was enhanced for the first time in late 2000s. He pointed out that KCR did not oppose the capacity expansion of Pothyreddypadu then but now is blaming the Congress for the same.

During the meeting, Dr. Nagam Janardhan Reddy gave a power-point presentation explaining how Telangana’s share in Krishna waters was being diverted to AP illegally. “A system is already in place to divert 34 tmc ft of surplus water and 67 tmc ft of flood water in 17 days to AP,” he said adding that AP was planning further expansion.