TPCC to rope in Sonia, Priyanka for release of manifesto, women’s declaration

August 19, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Getting ready for the fast approaching Assembly elections scheduled for the year-end, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to rope in party top leadership and crowd pullers — Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi — for various party programmes.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Executive Committee’s extended meeting, held here on Saturday, was presided over by State unit president A Revanth Reddy. It was attended by AICC incharge secretary Mansur Ali Khan, Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC secretary D. Sridhar Babu and Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki, among others.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) State in charge Manikrao Thakre called upon the party leaders and cadre to take the Congress guarantee cards to every house like in Karnataka and ensure the victory of the party in the State.

“AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the Praja Garjana meeting that would be held at Chevella on August 26. See that the meeting will be a grand success. Take the programme of ‘Tiragabadadam - Tarimikodadam’ to every house along with the welfare measures being proposed by us,” said Mr. Thakre.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that SC, ST Declaration will be released by Mr. Kharge at Chevella public meeting. He has suggested the party leaders to take up constituency wise meetings from August 21 to 24 to make the public meeting a grand success.

The TPCC president said that Minority Declaration may be released at Warangal on August 29. It was also decided to nominate sub-committees for preparing OBC and Women declarations. The meeting has decided to invite party general secretary and crowd puller Priyanka Gandhi for Mahila Declaration. Party former president Sonia Gandhi will be invited to release the party manifesto.

Initially, the Congress will campaign on the anti-public policies of the ruling BRS for about one month followed how the party is going to address the problems being faced by the public.

