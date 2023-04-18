TPCC to intensify fight on problems of the unemployed youth

April 18, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to intensify the agitation on the problems being faced by the unemployed in the State. As part of that, agitations with the unemployed would be taken up at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda on April 21, followed by Khammam on April 24 and Adilabad on April 26.

As part of culmination of the agitation, a meeting would be held at Saroornagar on May 4 or 5 with the unemployed. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would attend the meeting. She is busy with the election campaign in Karnataka and the party will get a clarity on her tour in a day or two.

Disclosing these details at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that floral tributes would be paid to Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary before participating in the meeting. “This is a fight on behalf of the unemployed seeking justice to them. We request all the unemployed associations to extend support to our agitation,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy, adding that they would get justice only while fighting on the issue.

The TPCC president said that Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have failed to take the cases to logical conclusion in the past and there are several instances for that. Instead, the SITs were used to save those who are in power, he alleged.

“Our NSUI president Balmuri Venkat had filed a case in the court seeking inquiry into the paper leak of TSPSC by either a sitting judge or CBI. The government has been making efforts to conduct the recruitment tests with the existing TSPSC Board which has been facing inquiry. People have lost trust in the Board,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy demanding that recruitment tests must be conducted after formation of new board for TSPSC.

The TPCC leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of cheating the youth of the nation by not fulfilling the “two crore jobs per year” promise. “The Prime Minister himself admitted in the Parliament that only 7,23,311 jobs were filled out of the total 22.06 crore applications received,” he said.

He has ridiculed the statement made by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that about 2 lakh jobs will be filled.

