TPCC to insure its members with ₹2 lakh coverage

HYDERABAD

13 January 2022 00:32 IST

Top enrollers to be honoured by the party

Every Congress member will now be covered with an accidental insurance of ₹2 lakh. This is the first time that the party enrolled members were being provided with the insurance coverage

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy said that the party has signed an agreement with the New India Assurance company. This will be applicable from April 1, and by then the party plans to complete its target enrolment of 30 lakh in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday with senior leaders, including Mohammed Ali Shabbir, G. Chinna Reddy, and Harkara Venugopal, he said that there would be no bogus membership since it is being done digitally in a transparent manner with all the credentials of the enrolled members being registered. “Telangana PCC is the first in the country to provide accidental insurance to all Congress members,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that the digital membership drive launched on December 9, 2021, on the occasion of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's birthday and the anniversary of Telangana Formation announcement has evoked tremendous response from people. Over seven lakh members have already been registered. Enrollers were being appointed for all 34,765 polling booths in Telangana and at least 100 members would be enrolled in each booth.

He said AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Digvijay Singh had a three-hour-long Zoom meeting last week with membership in-charge Praveen Chakravorthy and Congress workers achieving the highest enrolment would be felicitated.

He said that the target is to enrol at least 15,000 members in each mandal, about 50,000 in an Assembly constituency and nearly 3.5 lakh members in a Parliamentary constituency. Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir has personally enrolled 400 members while the overall membership in his Kamareddy constituency crossed several thousand. Similarly, former Minister G. Chinna Reddy has so far completed the enrolment of 20,000 members in his Wanaparthy constituency, he said.