TPCC to hold ‘Rythu Rachhabanda’ meets for a month from May 21

Resolution requests Rahul Gandhi to launch his padayatra from State

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy along with party senior leaders participating in a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to organise ‘Rythu Rachhabanda’, holding debate on farmers’ issues in villages, for a month from May 21, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and also to invite AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to start his proposed ‘padayatra’ from October 2 in Telangana.

The decisions were taken at the extended executive committee meeting of TPCC held here on Monday.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said at the meeting that the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha held in Warangal recently had received wide compliments at the ‘chintan shivir’ of AICC held in Udaipur. It had also received recognition at the national-level.

Speaking after the TPCC meeting, Mr. Revanth Reddy said it is the responsibility of every Congress worker in Telangana to take the Warangal Declaration widely to people. He also stated that the digital membership drive taken up by the TPCC attracted attention at the national-level.

Since all members of the party were covered with accidental insurance, it would be the responsibility of leaders to bring any such incidents to the office in Gandhi Bhavan so that insurance claim formalities could be completed without much delay, he said.

The TPCC meeting adopted the resolution moved by party leaders C. Damodar Rajnarsimha and V. Hanumantha Rao approving all decisions taken at Udaipur meet.

Mr. Revanth Reddy suggested all senior leaders of the party to hold Rachhabanda programme in villages on May 21 and follow up such meets in other villages till June 21. The TPCC chief said he would participate in Rachhabanda programme in the native village of Telangana ideologue K. Jayashankar in Warangal district.

The TPCC president suggested senior leaders to make Rachhabanda meets in 15 other constituencies in GHMC limits, except Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies, a success. He also wanted the party leaders to speak about ‘jan jagaran abhiyan yatra’ proposed by Rahul Gandhi and also on the price rise at the rachhabanda meets.