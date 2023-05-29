TPCC to hold rallies in villages on Formation Day

May 29, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to hold rallies as part of State Formation Day celebrations on June 2. A rally will be held from Martyrs Memorial to Gandhi Bhavan on the day and those who participated in the struggle for the separate state would be honoured at the party office marking the celebrataions.

Disclosing these details at a press conference here on Monday, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the dreams of Telangana were not yet realised and the State had been facing several problems under the rule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He said that the TPCC had decided to form committees to hold State Formation Day celebrations aimed at explaining to people who were behind formation of the State.

“Except family of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao none benefited from formation of state. People’s aspirations were not met. Families of several martyrs were still waiting for assistance from the State Government. Those who suppressed the Telangana movement have been enjoying positions in the Cabinet,” said Mr Mahesh Kumar Goud adding that suicides by farmer were continuing in ‘Golden Telangana.’ He said that Telangana might not have formed had Sonia Gandhi not been in that position.

Referred to YSRTP presidnet Y.S. Sharmila meeting with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for the second time in two weeks and some rumours taking place in social media, Mr Mahesh Kumar Goud said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) would look into those issues and they would welcome everyone who will strengthen the party.