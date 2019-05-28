TPCC to blame Owaisi for BJP’s growth in TS

Though upbeat over the Parliament results, the Telangana Congress is also worried over the spiralling popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that bagged four seats.

Seeing a threat to its very existence from the BJP in the near future, the Congress leaders plan to adopt a mix of strategies — both long term and short term. One of them is to win back the Muslim voters, which the party feels, have been hijacked by the TRS with the help of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for their ‘selfish’ interests.

One of the strategies that Congress mulls is to make a concerted effort to project Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi as the root cause of BJP’s growth in Telangana and the support of TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

“To consolidate Muslim votes in favour of the TRS, Mr. Owaisi has in fact helped the BJP to garner more votes through polarisation,” a senior leader said. Party leaders argue the mass voting of Muslims blindly for the TRS has helped the BJP and reduction of vote base of Congress.

Polarisation of voters

It reflected in the Parliament elections, they said citing the Chevella Parliament constituency where Konda Vishweshwer Reddy lost with a narrow margin. “Mr. Reddy lost with one-sided voting of Muslims for the TRS and it reflected in the voting pattern in Rajendranagar and Serilingampally,” a leader said. “Our candidates would have won with more handsome majorities.” “We will try to convince all the sections, including Muslims, how Mr. Owaisi’s stand has been helping the BJP leading to polarisation,” a senior leader said. “But this strategy needs to be sustained and pay dividends only in the long run, and a united Congress can do that.”

The party is also analysing BJP’s massive increase in voting percentage and feels it will however decrease in Municipal elections, and would be added to Congress’ kitty. In 2018 Assembly elections BJP’s vote share was around 7% while it increased to about 20% in the Parliament polls.

Civic elections

Though the BJP is far behind the 30% share of Congress party, seniors claim BJP’s share will reduce in Municipal elections as circumstances would be totally different and pure local issues would impress people.

Congress also wants to cash in on the three popular faces — N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, A. Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy — who have been elected. “The TRS would have been happy with some other candidates winning and not these three,” a senior leader admitted.