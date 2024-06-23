GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TPCC spokesperson on hunger strike over NEET scam 

Published - June 23, 2024 03:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC spokesperson Dayakar went on a hunger strike at Osmania University (OU) on Saturday, demanding cancellation of NEET-UG. The protest saw participation and support from faculty members and students’ organisations and concluded in the evening. “Despite 18 days since the NEET results were announced, there has been no action from the Central government to address the allegations of exam paper leak,” he said, and called for the immediate removal of the director of the National Testing Agency (NTA), citing repeated negligence in executing exams since 2019.

OU professors Kasim and Konda Nageswara Rao suggested that NEET should be managed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) instead of NTA.

