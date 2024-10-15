TPCC president urges party workers to promote State government’s initiatives

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged party cadres at the grassroots level to actively promote government initiatives, reinforcing the State government’s dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of the public.

During a meeting with key party leaders from the former Medak district at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Goud highlighted the substantial progress made by the government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in implementing electoral promises. He emphasised the need for increased collaboration among party leaders in light of the forthcoming local body and MLC elections, insisting that constituency in-charges work collectively to secure positive results.

As the newly appointed TPCC president, Mr. Goud recognized the significant responsibilities of his role and stressed the necessity of discipline within the party. “Discipline is crucial; it has been lacking, and we must concentrate on achieving positive outcomes in the Medak district,” he remarked.

Deepa Dasmunsi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge for Telangana, echoed Mr. Goud’s sentiments, underscoring Medak’s historical importance to the Congress. She recalled the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who once won the Medak MP seat. Ms. Dasmunsi urged party activists to diligently work towards securing victories in the upcoming local body elections, particularly in light of the influence of prominent BRS leaders such as K. Chandrashekar Rao and T. Harish Rao.

She pointed out the strategic need to counter the rising influence of both the BJP and BRS in Medak, noting a shift in votes from BRS to BJP during the last parliamentary elections. Ms. Dasmunsi called for a coordinated effort for the upcoming elections, urging party members to work at the grassroots level to achieve strong outcomes.

Later in the day, addressing a meeting with the leaders from the erstwhile Adilabad district, Mr. Goud further emphasized the importance of effectively implementing the State government’s welfare schemes, urging leaders to ensure these initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries without financial obstacles. He highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises, especially with the local body and MLC elections approaching. He called for disciplined and dedicated efforts from party leaders at the grassroots level, underscoring the critical nature of these elections for the party’s future. Party incharge for Adilabad constituency Kandi Srinivas Reddy said that the party cadre would strive hard to win any upcoming elections in the district.

Adilabad In-charge Minister Seethakka and other prominent leaders and former legislators attended the meeting. Meanwhile, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Damodar Raja Narasimha engaged in discussions with Ms. Dasmunsi.

