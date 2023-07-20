TPCC president Revanth Reddy is the political heir of Chandrababu Naidu, says Harish

July 20, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - SIDDIPET

Finance Minister T.Harish Rao has labelled Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy as the heir of TDP president and former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh N.Chandrababu Naidu for claiming that three-hour power supply was enough for farmers.

He asked farmers to choose between three-hour power supply promised by the Congress and 24-hour power given by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and reminded them how Mr.Naidu, in 2000, had allegedly ordered police firing on farmers for protesting against the then government’s controversial decision to hike power tariff.

“Congress leaders are saying three hours of power supply is enough for the farming sector. We have experienced bursting of transformers and burning of motors. Do you want three hours of power supply promised by the Congress party or 24-hour power supplied by the BRS,” asked Mr. Harish Rao while participating in the discussion at Rythu Vedika in Raghavapur in Siddipet Rural mandal on Wednesday regarding Mr.Revanth Reddy’s comments in the USA recently.

Informing that the BRS government has extended as much as ₹2,000 crore to farmers under Rythu Bandhu in 11 phases, the Minister said that the government has been spending ₹12,000 crore for round-the-clock power supply for the farm sector and all the tanks were full even in summer, thanks to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Stone laid for NAC

The Minister laid foundation stone for the building of National Academy of Construction (NAC) at Mandapalli in Siddipet Urban mandal at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. Once completed, the facility would offer training in construction activity to about 300 people every year.