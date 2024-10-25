ADVERTISEMENT

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud leaves for New Delhi

Published - October 25, 2024 01:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud has left for New Delhi and he is likely to be there for four days to meet the national leadership.

The old committee is continuing even after he took over as the PCC president last month. Mr. Goud is likely to discuss the formation of the new committee under his leadership with the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders like AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal,

Mr. Goud will also explain to them on the government’s initiatives and how the party was able to hit back at the opposition that was targeting the government on various schemes like the Musi Rejuvenation and the Group-I Mains exams issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US