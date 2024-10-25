GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud leaves for New Delhi

Published - October 25, 2024 01:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud. File

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud has left for New Delhi and he is likely to be there for four days to meet the national leadership.

The old committee is continuing even after he took over as the PCC president last month. Mr. Goud is likely to discuss the formation of the new committee under his leadership with the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders like AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal,

Mr. Goud will also explain to them on the government’s initiatives and how the party was able to hit back at the opposition that was targeting the government on various schemes like the Musi Rejuvenation and the Group-I Mains exams issue.

