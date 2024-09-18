TPCC president flays Modi and Shah for their silence on inflammatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi 

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud criticised the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the controversial remarks made by leaders of the NDA targeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of endorsing extremist views within their party.

Congress leaders staged a protest at Ambedkar Chowrasta on Wednesday, condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made by BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh and Shiv Sena (Eknath) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at the event, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said, “The Gandhi family has made great sacrifices for the country. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave their lives for India’s unity and security. Yet today, leaders from the ruling NDA are openly threatening Rahul Gandhi.”

He further stated that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, had been well-received by the public, and the growing support was causing panic among BJP leaders. “The BJP is trying to silence us because they fear the resurgence of the Congress in States like Haryana and the decline of their influence in regions like Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also criticized the BJP for using religion for political gain. “The BJP leaders claim to represent Hinduism, but they have turned politics into a tool for extremism and division. We, as Hindus, pray daily, but we do not support the misuse of religion for political power,” Mr. Prabhakar said.

The Congress leaders demanded immediate action against those responsible for the inflammatory statements, calling for police cases to be filed across the country. They also urged the Supreme Court to take note of the growing trend of hate speech and extremist rhetoric in Indian politics.

