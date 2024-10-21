TPCC president charges BJP and BRS with colluding to mislead Group-I candidates

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud has accused both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of misleading Group-I candidates in the State by colluding with each other.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Mr. Goud alleged that the BJP’s recent accusations against the State government were aimed at creating unrest among students. “Students are being misled. Coming from a Backward Class (BC) background myself, I can assure you that no injustice has been done to any reserved-category candidates in the selection process,” he said, defending the fairness of the Group-I exams.

Addressing the controversy surrounding government order (G.O.) 29, Mr. Goud dismissed claims of losses as misinformation spread by the BJP to confuse the exam aspirants. “The BJP is staging protests to create confusion among the people,” he added. Mr. Goud’s rebuttal comes in the wake of his meeting with senior Ministers Damodar Rajnarasimha, Konda Surekha and D. Sridhar Babu along with legal experts on Saturday. They discussed the issue threadbare and the legal opinion was that there was nothing wrong with the government order and the BCs, SCs or STs would not lose with the G.O. 29.

In a sharp rebuttal to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s statements on unemployment, Mr. Goud questioned the party’s track record in job creation. “Bandi Sanjay talks about unemployment, but how many jobs has the Central government led by the BJP provided in the last 10 years? The Congress gave 50,000 government jobs in just 10 months in the State. Is it the BRS that provided 70,000 jobs in 10 years, or the Congress that did more in a much shorter period? Which one is to be trusted?” he asked.

The TPCC president also criticised the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao, challenging the party’s commitment to employment. “In ten years, has the BRS provided even a single Group-I job? The only notification was given after nine years in power and the paper was also leaked. Now, they are suddenly staging protests for the unemployed,” he remarked.